Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Wooyoungmi Edition launched

Samsung has launched another special edition version of its Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Wooyoungmi Edition.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Wooyoungmi Edition is launching in South Korea and the 40mmm model will cost 369,000 won and the 44mm model 399,000 won.

‘Galaxy Watch 4 Wooyoungmi Edition’ consists of ‘Galaxy Watch 4’ black, dedicated strap, wireless charger, watch face.

The exclusive strap uses high-quality leather and stainless steel materials, and the ‘WOOYOUNGMI PARIS’ logo as well as the brand’s distinctive rectangular buckle are applied to add a sense of luxury.

In addition, the charger and watch face engraved with the logo in all-black color gave a sense of unity to the package.

Youngmi Woo Watch Face can be downloaded and installed from the Google Play Store.

‘Galaxy Buds 2 Wooyoungmi Edition’ consists of Galaxy Buds2 graphite color, exclusive case.

The exclusive case completed a classy and sophisticated design by applying plated materials to a square case that reflects the ‘Wooyoungmi Paris’ brand identity.

The ‘Galaxy Watch 4 Wooyoungmi Edition’ costs 399,000 won for the 44mm model and 369,000 won for the 40mm model, and the ‘Galaxy Buds 2 Wooyoungmi Edition’ is priced at 199,000 won.

You can find out more information about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Wooyoungmi Edition smartwatch over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more