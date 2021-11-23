Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Wooyoungmi Edition launched

Samsung has launched another special edition version of its Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Wooyoungmi Edition.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Wooyoungmi Edition is launching in South Korea and the 40mmm model will cost 369,000 won and the 44mm model 399,000 won.

‘Galaxy Watch 4 Wooyoungmi Edition’ consists of ‘Galaxy Watch 4’ black, dedicated strap, wireless charger, watch face.

The exclusive strap uses high-quality leather and stainless steel materials, and the ‘WOOYOUNGMI PARIS’ logo as well as the brand’s distinctive rectangular buckle are applied to add a sense of luxury.

In addition, the charger and watch face engraved with the logo in all-black color gave a sense of unity to the package.

Youngmi Woo Watch Face can be downloaded and installed from the Google Play Store.

‘Galaxy Buds 2 Wooyoungmi Edition’ consists of Galaxy Buds2 graphite color, exclusive case.

The exclusive case completed a classy and sophisticated design by applying plated materials to a square case that reflects the ‘Wooyoungmi Paris’ brand identity.

The ‘Galaxy Watch 4 Wooyoungmi Edition’ costs 399,000 won for the 44mm model and 369,000 won for the 40mm model, and the ‘Galaxy Buds 2 Wooyoungmi Edition’ is priced at 199,000 won.

You can find out more information about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Wooyoungmi Edition smartwatch over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals