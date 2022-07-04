Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets One UI Watch 4.5 beta 3

Samsung has released a new beta for its range of Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches, the One UI Watch 4.5 beta 3, and this new beta brings a range of updates to the devices.

The new One UI Watch 4.5 beta 3 software is now available to test out on the Galaxy Watch 4 and also the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. More details on what is included are below.

Thank you for participating in the One UI Watch Beta Program.

The 3rd beta software update that contains implementation of your valuable feedback is available now.

Please update the latest beta software version for your convenience and improved device stability.

※ Please be sure to back up important data before updating.

※ Only FOTA(Firmware Over The Air) is supported for updating the latest beta software.

(Galaxy Wearable → Galaxy Watch4 → Watch4 settings → Watch software update → Download and install)

□ S/W Version

– ZVFA

□ Bugs that have been fixed

– Improving Watchface GUI

– Fixed restore problem after Tile backup

– Fixed SysUI crash problem when pushing Home button during scrolling

– Fixed Music Bixby malfunction problem

– Improving wearing detection accuracy

– Improving usability of Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, and World Clock

– Stabilizing touch performance

– Improving power consumption caused by Buds auto switch communication

– Improving performance of automatic exercise

– Improving recognition rate of Wrist up when bicycle exercise

– Fixed BT connection problem when running gallery app

– Other improvements are applied

You can find out more details about the new One UI Watch 4.5 beta 3 for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung, XDA

