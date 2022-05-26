Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 One UI beta program lands in the USA

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 One UI beta program recently launched in Korea and now you can also sign up for the program in the USA.

The news comes a day after Samsung made their first One UI beta for their Galaxy Watch 4 in South Korea. You can find out more details below on how to register for the program.

To participate in the One UI Watch Beta Program, you must register through the Samsung Members app on your device:

In the Samsung Members app, log in with your Samsung Account. If you do not have a Samsung Account, create an account on the Samsung Account site. Once logged in the Samsung Members app, select “Notices > Registration for One UI Watch Beta Program.” Complete and submit the application form. If you meet the participation criteria, you will be enrolled in the One UI Watch Beta Program.

If you enrolled in the Beta program successfully, update notifications will be sent at the start of Beta. To install the Beta software, on your device, select “Settings > Software update > Download and install.” You can also use the update menu in Galaxy Wearable app. Beta software updates are rolled out gradually to One UI Watch Beta Program participants.

You can find out more information about the One UI beta program for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung, 9 to 5 Mac

