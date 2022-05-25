Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets One UI Beta

Samsung has announced that it’s Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch will soon be getting the One UI beta, it looks like this will be for owners of the device in Korea.

The new One UI beta for the Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in Korea from the 2nd of June, it is not clear as yet when it will land in other countries.

The One UI Watch beta program will start on June 2nd, the beginning of next month, and it seems to be distributed together with the plugin at this time. Like the smartphone beta program, it may be unstable because it is a beta version of the software. Therefore, it is recommended to make a backup before participation and installation. (Personal data is important)

Once you withdraw from the beta, you cannot rejoin again, and rollback after withdrawal is not supported. Next, it is said that this beta is only available for the watch 4 and 4 classic regular versions. It is a pity for those who use other edition products, but they say that they have to wait for the official version. Lastly, since it is a sequential distribution on June 2nd, both the members app and the wearable app need to be updated to the latest version, so please be aware of the above and participate.

You can find out more details about the new One UI Beta for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung, Tizenhelp

