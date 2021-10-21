Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2  now available to watch (Video)

Yesterday Samsung held their Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 press event where they unveiled special edition versions of their Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Buds and more. Now Samsung has revealed a full video of the event, which you can see below.

The company unveiled a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, a Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition at their Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 press event.

Just as the month of October has almost drawn to an end, so, too, has Samsung Electronics’ latest Unpacked event of 2021, which saw the unveiling of the super stylish, super customizable Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke and Maison Kitsuné editions and Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné edition.

If you didn’t manage to catch the livestreamed event in its entirety, you can catch up on all the latest announcements by taking a look at the replay video below, and be sure to stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom for the full event coverage and more information about these latest devices.

You can find out more details about all of the new devices that were announced at the event over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

