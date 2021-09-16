Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specs leaked

It looks like we have some specifications on a new Android tablet from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The tablet is expected to be made official some time soon and now we have some details on what specifications the device will feature, it looks like it is going to be an impressive tablet.

The new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is rumored to come with a 14.6 inch display that will feature a QHD+ resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels.

The device will come with a 11500 mAh batter and the display on the device will apparently come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new Galaxy Tab tablet is expected to feature a Samsung Eyxnos 220 mobile processor and it will apparently also come with a choice of RAM and storage options. The tablet will also apparently come with Android 12 and the Samsung One UI 4.0.

It is not clear as yet on when Samsung will launch their Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet, as soon as we get some more information on the tablet, including a full list of specifications and a launch date, we will let you know.

