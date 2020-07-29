Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ press shots leaked

Some of the new devices at Samsung Unpacked next month will include the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets.

Evan Blass posted the photo above on Twitter and it gives us a look at the design of both tablets, we can also see that they will come with a Samsung S-Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11 inch display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels, the Galaxy Tab S7+ will come with a 12.4 inch display and a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels.

Both tablets will come with the new Snapdragon 865 processor and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, we are also expecting other storage options.

The new tablets will have a an 8 megapixel Selfie camera and a 13 megapixel rear camera for photos and videos.

The Galaxy Tab S7 will come with a 7040 mAh battery and the S7+ a 10,090 mAh battery, Samsung will unveil these new tablets at their press event on the 5th of August.

Source & Image Credit: Evan Blass

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals