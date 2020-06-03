Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with free AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones in the UK

Samsung recently launched their Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in the UK and if you order one of these tablets between now and the 30th of June, you will get a free pair of AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones.

The AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones normally retail for £129 and they are available when you buy the tablet from today until the end of June.

The tablet comes with a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM, there are two storage options 64GB and 128GB and there is also a microSD card slot.

The S6 Lite tablet comes with a 10.4 inch display that has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and it also comes with 7040 mAh battery and Android 10.

The device features a 5 megapixel camera on the front and an 8 megapixel camera on the back. You can find out more details about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals