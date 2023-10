Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+ tablets launched

Samsung has launched two new Android tablets in India, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and the Galaxy Tab A9+, both of these new Android tablets have been launched in India.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 starts at INR 12,999 which is about $156 at the current exchange rate, the Galaxy Tab A9+ starts at INR 20,999 which is about $252 at the current exchange rate.

The Galaxy Tab A9 features an 8.7-inch LCD display with a WQXGA resolution of 1,340 x 800 pixels and it also features a 60Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, it also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The new Galaxy Tab A9 comes with a 5100 MAh battery and fast charging it has an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and a 2MP front-facing camera, it is available in WiFi and 4G models.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ comes with an 11-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot. The tablets aldso comes with a 7040 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source Sammobile



