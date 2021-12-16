Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 costs £219 in the UK

Earlier today we heard about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet and now Samsung has revealed its pricing for the UK.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet will start at £219 in the UK for the 32GB WiFi model, the 64GB WiFi model will cost £249. There is also a 32GB LTE model that will cost £259 and a 64GB LTE model that retails for £289.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 delivers an entertaining and productive experience enhanced by Galaxy’s open ecosystem of devices and partners that aims to make everyday life easier and better in meaningful ways. The past two years have proven tablets can be a gateway to better experiences—for both work and play. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 offers robust interactive educational content and convenient parental controls that make it easy for parents to provide their kids with a safe and engaging learning environment at home and on the go. Users can instantly access a comprehensive snapshot of device usage and activity all in one place and can set screen time goals and track progress against them throughout the week. Kids can also enjoy a fun, personalised tablet experience, thanks to Samsung’s partnerships with global content partners and the ability to customise the home screen with playful icons and colour schemes.

For simpler, powerful multitasking, you can split your screen and use two apps side-by side, and even add a pop-up window toowith Multi-Active Window. If you’re in a lecture, you can simultaneously chat with classmates, take notes and view a presentation all at once. And when browsing the internet, simply drag a link from your current window to the side to create a split screen. The Drag & Split feature automatically opens a second browser window for more dynamic webpage browsing.

The new Galaxy Tab A8 tablet will go on sale in the UK from the 4th of Jnaury 2022 and it will be available in three colors, Pink Goldm Silver and Grey.

Source Samsung

