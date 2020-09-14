Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 headed to India soon

By

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 smartphone was made official recently and now it looks like the tablets is headed to India.

A support page for the tablets has been spotted on Samsung’s Indian website, the device is expected to have the same specifications.

These will include a 10.4 inch display with a a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, plus an octa core processor and with 3GB of RAM and a choice of 32GB or 64GB of built in storage, if you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The tablet features a total of four speakers and front and rear cameras, on the front there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back there is an 8 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

Source Mysmartprice

Filed Under: Android News, Tablet News

