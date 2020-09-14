Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 headed to India soon

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 smartphone was made official recently and now it looks like the tablets is headed to India.

A support page for the tablets has been spotted on Samsung’s Indian website, the device is expected to have the same specifications.

These will include a 10.4 inch display with a a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, plus an octa core processor and with 3GB of RAM and a choice of 32GB or 64GB of built in storage, if you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The tablet features a total of four speakers and front and rear cameras, on the front there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back there is an 8 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

Source Mysmartprice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals