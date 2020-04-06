Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 headed to T-Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 was made official earlier this month when the tablet launched on Verizon Wireless and now it is also headed to T-Mobile.

The tablet is available for $11 a month through T-Mobile over 24 months, it is also available for $284.99 from Samsung.

The tablet comes with an 8.4 inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and the device features an octa core processor and 3GB of RAM, there is also 32GB of included storage.

Other specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 include a 5000 mAh battery and an 8 megapixel camera on the back, on the front of the tablet there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 over at T-Mobile at the link below, the tablet i now available to pre-oder.

Source T-Mobile, Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals