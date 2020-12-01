Samsung Galaxy Smart Tags trackers rumored to launch soon

Apple is supposed to be launching its new tile like trackers, the Apple Airtags some time soon, Samsung is apparently also getting ready to launch a similar device, the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tags.

The Samsung Galaxy Smart Tags were recently certified by the Indonesian Telecom Certification and the device comes with the model number EI-T5300.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag receives the Indonesian Telecom certification.#Samsung pic.twitter.com/TCk4EYc5ql — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 30, 2020

These new smart trackers from Samsung will apparently work with their SmartThings Find app that launched earlier this month.

As yet we do not have any details on the specifications these new Samsung Galaxy Smart Tags will come with, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

