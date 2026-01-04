Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs S25 Ultra: Changes That Actually Matter

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces 28 key updates that refine its design, display, camera, performance, and charging capabilities. These enhancements aim to improve usability while maintaining Samsung’s position as a leader in the smartphone market. The video below from Techtics gives us a detailed breakdown of the most significant improvements and how they enhance the overall user experience.

Design Enhancements: Sleeker and Smarter

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, measuring just 7.9 mm thick (excluding the camera module) and weighing 214 grams. These adjustments make the device more portable and comfortable to hold for extended periods. The rounded corners and refined frame further improve grip, making sure a more ergonomic experience.

A notable design change is the repositioning of the S Pen to the left side of the device. This adjustment is paired with a reshaped S Pen design, offering better ergonomics for users who frequently rely on this feature. Additionally, the camera module has undergone a significant transformation, replacing the individual camera rings of the S25 Ultra with a full-width camera bar. This redesign not only modernizes the phone’s appearance but also enhances functionality by providing a more cohesive and durable structure.

Display Innovations: Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient

The S26 Ultra introduces a state-of-the-art M14 OLED panel, which offers higher brightness levels and improved energy efficiency compared to its predecessor. This display may also incorporate COE (Circular Polarizer Elimination) technology, which enhances screen clarity while reducing power consumption, making it ideal for extended use.

One standout feature is the AI privacy display, which limits viewing angles to protect sensitive information from prying eyes. This innovation is particularly useful in public settings. The display is further enhanced by Gorilla Armor 3 anti-reflective glass, which ensures better visibility in bright environments. Additionally, the larger front camera cutout provides a wider field of view, contributing to a more immersive and seamless user experience. These upgrades collectively make the display a central highlight of the S26 Ultra.

Camera Technology: Sharper and Smarter

The S26 Ultra brings significant advancements to its camera system, catering to both casual users and photography enthusiasts. The main camera now features a wider aperture (f/1.4 compared to f/1.7), which improves low-light performance and captures more detail in challenging lighting conditions. Similarly, the 5x periscope lens benefits from a wider aperture (f/2.9 versus f/3.4), enhancing its capabilities for zoom photography. However, the 3x telephoto sensor has been slightly reduced in size, which may affect its performance in low-light scenarios.

The selfie camera has also received notable upgrades. Its field of view has been expanded from 80° to 85°, and the default resolution has doubled from 12 MP to 24 MP, resulting in sharper and more detailed images. Improved autofocus ensures that selfies and video calls are consistently clear. For video creators, the introduction of the APV format with built-in LUTs (Look-Up Tables) allows for advanced editing, making the S26 Ultra a versatile tool for content creation.

Performance Upgrades: Faster and Cooler

At the heart of the S26 Ultra is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which delivers faster CPU, GPU, and AI performance. This translates to smoother multitasking, quicker app launches, and enhanced gaming experiences. The device is equipped with a 15% larger vapor chamber compared to the S25 Ultra, making sure better heat dissipation during intensive tasks such as gaming or video editing.

The S26 Ultra also benefits from a 25% increase in RAM speed, allowing faster transitions between applications and improved handling of demanding workloads. These performance upgrades make the device a powerhouse for productivity, entertainment, and everyday use.

Battery and Charging: Faster and More Efficient

The S26 Ultra introduces significant improvements in charging technology. It supports wired charging up to 60W, a notable upgrade from the S25 Ultra’s 45W. Wireless charging has also been enhanced, now supporting speeds of up to 25W (compared to 15W in the S25 Ultra). The addition of magnetic alignment ensures easier and more efficient wireless charging, reducing the hassle of misaligned placements.

While the battery capacity remains unchanged, efficiency improvements in the device’s hardware and software allow for longer usage on a single charge. However, reverse wireless charging has been removed, likely due to interference caused by the new magnetic system. These updates cater to users who prioritize faster and more reliable charging solutions, making sure the device is always ready when needed.

A Refined Flagship Experience

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra builds upon the strengths of its predecessor with thoughtful refinements across design, display, camera, performance, and charging. Subtle changes, such as the repositioned S Pen and redesigned camera bar, improve usability, while more impactful upgrades, like the M14 OLED panel and enhanced camera apertures, elevate the overall experience. With faster charging, better cooling, and advanced AI capabilities, the S26 Ultra offers a premium smartphone experience that balances innovation with practicality. These improvements make it a compelling choice for users seeking a flagship device that excels in both functionality and design.

Below are more guides on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra from our extensive range of articles.

Source & Image Credit: Techtics



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals