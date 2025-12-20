Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: A New Era of Performance with the Exynos 2600

The rapid-fire pace of the smartphone industry means that even a week-old report can quickly become outdated. Since the initial leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra surfaced, a tidal wave of official announcements and regulatory filings has fundamentally changed what we expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship.

From the world’s first 2nm processor to a long-awaited shift in charging speeds, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is no longer just a “refining” update. It is shaping up to be a hardware powerhouse designed to reclaim the throne from Apple and surging Chinese rivals. Here is the definitive follow-up on the latest leaked and confirmed information.

The 2nm Revolution: Samsung’s Exynos 2600 Power Play

The most significant development in the last 48 hours is Samsung’s official unveiling of the Exynos 2600. While the S-series has traditionally toggled between Snapdragon and Exynos, the 2600 marks a historic milestone: it is the world’s first smartphone chipset built on a 2nm Gate-All-Around (GAA) process.

By moving to 2nm ahead of Apple and Qualcomm, Samsung is promising a 39% jump in CPU performance and a staggering 113% increase in NPU (Neural Processing Unit) performance compared to the previous generation. This massive leap in AI processing is non-negotiable for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is expected to debut with One UI 8.5 and an even deeper integration of “Galaxy AI.”

For power users, the most exciting part isn’t the raw speed; it’s the cooling. Samsung has introduced a new “Heat Path Block” (HPB) technology. By moving the RAM to the side of the SoC rather than stacking it directly on top, the HPB allows for a copper-based heat sink to make direct contact with the chip. This could finally solve the thermal throttling issues that have historically held back Samsung’s in-house silicon. While the US and China will likely still receive the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the efficiency gap between the two versions may finally disappear—or even tilt in Exynos’s favor.

A Design Language “Softened”

For years, the “Ultra” has been defined by its sharp, rectangular “Note” DNA. However, recent CAD renders and leaked screen protectors from industry insiders like Ice Universe confirm that the S26 Ultra is heading in a softer direction.

The device is moving toward noticeably rounded corners. While it remains a large, dominant “slab” phone, the sharp points that once dug into users’ palms are being rounded off to improve ergonomics. This shift aligns the Ultra more closely with the standard S26 and S25 models, creating a more unified brand identity.

The display is also growing. Rumors point to a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with peak brightness reaching up to 3,000 nits. Despite the larger screen, the device is expected to be thinner than ever, with a profile of just 7.9mm. To achieve this, Samsung has reportedly moved back to a unified “camera island” design, which not only protects the lenses better but also helps the device maintain a sleek, modern aesthetic.

Charging: The 60W Barrier is Finally Broken

Perhaps the most “viral” leak of the week comes from Samsung’s own regional websites. A new 60W Super Fast Charger (model EP-T6010) was briefly listed, all but confirming that the S26 Ultra will finally move past the 45W limit that has stayed stagnant since the S20 Ultra.

Regulatory filings with China’s 3C and the FCC in the US back this up, showing the S26 Ultra (SM-S948) certified for 20V/3A (60W) charging. This represents a 33% increase in power, significantly cutting down the time needed to top up.

In terms of battery capacity, there are conflicting reports. While some leakers suggest Samsung will stick with the tried-and-true 5,000mAh cell to keep the phone thin, others point to a 5,200mAh or 5,400mAh “silicon-carbon” battery. These high-density batteries allow for more capacity in the same physical footprint—a technology already being utilized by brands like Honor and Xiaomi.

Furthermore, the S26 Ultra is set to be the first Galaxy to feature full Qi2 integration. While the S25 was “compatible,” the S26 Ultra will include the internal magnetic ring required for the Qi2 standard, allowing it to work seamlessly with a new ecosystem of magnetic chargers, wallets, and mounts—effectively Samsung’s answer to MagSafe.

Cameras: Quality Over Quantity

Early rumors of a 320MP or 440MP sensor appear to have been premature. Instead, Samsung is focusing on improving the physics of the existing sensors.

The 200MP main sensor is rumored to receive a significantly wider f/1.4 aperture (up from f/1.7). In photography, a wider aperture is the “holy grail” for low-light performance, allowing the sensor to pull in up to 50% more light. This will result in cleaner night shots and a more natural, creamy background blur (bokeh) without the need for software tricks.

The most requested hardware upgrade—the 3x telephoto lens—is also seeing movement. While some leakers claim the 10MP sensor remains, a highly credible report from TechRadar suggests a jump to a 12MP S5K3LD sensor. This newer sensor would offer better HDR and faster autofocus, ensuring that mid-range zoom shots (portraits) don’t look “mushy” compared to the 5x periscope lens.

Connectivity and Launch Timeline

The S26 Ultra has already cleared Singapore’s IMDA and the US FCC, confirming it will feature Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Ultra-Wideband (UWB). More interestingly, there are strong hints of a satellite connectivity version for emergency messaging, similar to the feature found on the latest iPhones and Pixels.

As for the launch, the “January” window is looking increasingly unlikely. The latest reports from the Yonhap News Agency suggest that Samsung has scheduled the next Galaxy Unpacked for February 25, 2026, in San Francisco. This slightly later date is reportedly intended to give Samsung and Qualcomm more time to optimize the “AI-first” software experience that will be the centerpiece of the marketing campaign.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra worth the Wait?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be a “corrective” flagship. It addresses nearly every major complaint users have voiced over the last three years: it’s more comfortable to hold, it finally charges faster, and it introduces a next-generation 2nm processor that could redefine mobile efficiency.

While the price is rumored to see a slight $100 increase due to the rising costs of 2nm wafers and high-density batteries, the sheer amount of “world-first” technology packed into this 7.9mm frame may make it the most compelling Ultra model in years. For those on an S22 or S23 Ultra, the S26 Ultra looks like the perfect leap forward.

