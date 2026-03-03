Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs S24 Ultra: Is 2026 is the Year to Upgrade?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra builds upon the strong foundation of its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, by introducing a range of meaningful enhancements. From improved performance and display technology to upgraded camera capabilities and better battery efficiency, the S26 Ultra aims to elevate the flagship smartphone experience. But does it truly warrant an upgrade? Let’s delve into the details to help you make an informed decision in a new video from Sakitech.

Design and Build: Subtle Refinements for Enhanced Comfort

Samsung continues its legacy of premium craftsmanship with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The device features a robust Gorilla Glass Victus front and back for added durability, paired with an armor aluminum chassis that replaces the titanium frame used in the S24 Ultra. This shift to aluminum results in a lighter and thinner design, making the phone more comfortable to hold, especially with its rounded corners that improve ergonomics during prolonged use.

Both the S26 Ultra and its predecessor maintain IP68 water and dust resistance, making sure durability in challenging environments. However, the transition from titanium to aluminum may raise concerns about long-term durability for some users, as aluminum is generally less resistant to scratches and dents. Despite this, the overall design refinements make the S26 Ultra a more user-friendly device without compromising its premium feel.

Display: Larger, Smarter, and More Immersive

The Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display, slightly larger than the 6.8-inch screen on the S24 Ultra. This increase in size is complemented by innovative advancements such as Privacy Display, which reduces visibility from side angles to protect your screen content in public settings. Additionally, the inclusion of Procaler technology enhances visual clarity by delivering sharper images and more accurate colors.

Another notable improvement is the upgrade from 8-bit to 10-bit color depth, which allows for smoother color gradients and a richer viewing experience. These enhancements make the S26 Ultra an excellent choice for media consumption, gaming, and productivity, offering a display that is not only visually stunning but also highly functional.

Performance: Unparalleled Power and Efficiency

At the heart of the Galaxy S26 Ultra lies the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which represents a significant leap in processing power compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in the S24 Ultra. Benchmark tests reveal a 61% improvement in single-core performance and a 56% boost in multi-core tasks, making the S26 Ultra one of the most powerful smartphones on the market.

With up to 16GB of RAM available in the 1TB storage variant, the S26 Ultra excels in multitasking, gaming, and running resource-intensive applications. Whether you’re editing high-resolution videos, engaging in competitive gaming, or using AI-powered tools, this device is designed to handle demanding tasks effortlessly. The combination of raw power and efficiency ensures a seamless user experience across a wide range of activities.

Camera: Redefining Mobile Photography

The Galaxy S26 Ultra continues to push the boundaries of smartphone photography. While it retains the impressive 200MP main camera from the S24 Ultra, it introduces a significant upgrade to the ultrawide lens, increasing its resolution from 12MP to 50MP. This improvement, combined with enhanced apertures, results in superior performance in both low-light and daylight conditions.

The advanced capabilities of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor further enhance image and video processing, delivering sharper details, more accurate colors, and improved dynamic range. These upgrades make the S26 Ultra an ideal choice for photography enthusiasts and content creators, offering a versatile camera system that excels in various scenarios.

Battery and Charging: Faster Speeds, Longer Life

Although the S26 Ultra retains the same 5,000mAh battery capacity as the S24 Ultra, it benefits from improved power efficiency, resulting in longer battery life. This efficiency is particularly noticeable during intensive tasks such as gaming or video streaming, where the device manages to conserve energy without compromising performance.

Charging capabilities have also been upgraded. The S26 Ultra supports 60W wired charging, allowing it to reach 75% in just 30 minutes, and 25W wireless charging. In comparison, the S24 Ultra offers 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. These advancements ensure that the S26 Ultra can keep up with your busy lifestyle, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

Software and Features: Smarter Tools for Modern Users

Running on Android 16 with Samsung’s latest One UI, the Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces a host of new features designed to enhance usability. Exclusive AI tools enable advanced photo and video editing, while the updated Creative Studio provides intuitive options for content creation. These features cater to both casual users and professionals, offering a versatile platform for creativity and productivity.

Samsung has also extended its software support for the S26 Ultra, guaranteeing seven years of OS and security updates. This extended support ensures that your device remains secure and up-to-date for years to come, providing peace of mind and long-term value.

S Pen: Simplified Design with Mixed Reactions

The S26 Ultra includes an S Pen, but it removes the Bluetooth functionality found in the S24 Ultra’s stylus. While this change simplifies the S Pen’s design and reduces the risk of connectivity issues, it may disappoint users who relied on Bluetooth features for remote control capabilities, such as taking photos or controlling presentations. This decision reflects a trade-off between simplicity and functionality, which may appeal to some users while alienating others.

Pricing and Trade-In Options: A Cost-Effective Path to Upgrade

The Galaxy S26 Ultra launches at the same price as its predecessor, $1,300, but Samsung’s generous trade-in program makes upgrading more accessible. By trading in a Galaxy S24 Ultra, users can receive an $800 credit, effectively reducing the cost of the S26 Ultra to $500. This program provides a compelling incentive for existing S24 Ultra owners to make the switch, offering a cost-effective way to access the latest features and improvements.

Final Thoughts: Is the Galaxy S26 Ultra Worth It?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra delivers a host of meaningful upgrades, including enhanced performance, a larger and smarter display, improved camera capabilities, and faster charging. Features like Privacy Display, Procaler technology, and extended software support make it a standout choice for those seeking a innovative smartphone experience.

However, the removal of Bluetooth functionality in the S Pen and the shift from titanium to aluminum may be drawbacks for some users. Ultimately, the decision to upgrade depends on your priorities. If you value performance, display quality, and long-term software support, the S26 Ultra is a worthy investment. For those content with the S24 Ultra’s features, the trade-in program offers an affordable path to explore Samsung’s latest innovations.

