Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Release Date, Price, and Final Leaks

Samsung continues to redefine the smartphone landscape with the highly anticipated Galaxy S26 series. Officially launching on February 25th at the Unpacked event, this lineup includes the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra. Each model is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of users, combining innovative technology, sleek aesthetics, and robust performance. Whether you’re drawn to its advanced display, powerful processors, or enhanced camera features, the Galaxy S26 series is engineered to meet diverse needs while delivering a premium experience. The video below from Sakitech gives us more details about the new Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Refined Design and Color Choices

The Galaxy S26 series introduces a design that seamlessly blends elegance with durability. All models feature the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2, providing enhanced protection against scratches and drops while maintaining a premium look and feel. The flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra stands out with five striking color options:

Black

Cobalt

Violet

White

Sky Blue

The Sky Blue variant offers a fresh and vibrant aesthetic, appealing to users seeking a unique and modern design. Across the lineup, the focus on durability ensures that these devices are not only visually appealing but also built to withstand the rigors of daily use.

Immersive Display Technology

Samsung has long been a leader in display innovation, and the Galaxy S26 series continues this tradition with its Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology. Each model features a 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth scrolling, responsive touch interactions, and vivid visuals. The screen sizes are tailored to suit different user preferences:

Galaxy S26: A 6.3-inch display, perfect for those who prefer a compact device without compromising on quality.

A 6.3-inch display, perfect for those who prefer a compact device without compromising on quality. Galaxy S26 Plus: A 6.7-inch display, offering a balanced option for users who want a larger screen without it feeling unwieldy.

A 6.7-inch display, offering a balanced option for users who want a larger screen without it feeling unwieldy. Galaxy S26 Ultra: A 6.9-inch display, providing the most immersive viewing experience, ideal for gaming and media consumption.

The inclusion of Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 across all models ensures that the displays are not only stunning but also durable, making them resistant to everyday wear and tear.

Powerful Processors for Seamless Performance

Performance is at the heart of the Galaxy S26 series, with each model equipped to handle demanding tasks with ease. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, offering industry-leading speed, efficiency, and AI capabilities. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus feature the Exynos 2600 processor, which delivers reliable and consistent performance for multitasking, gaming, and productivity. These processors, combined with Samsung’s advanced software optimizations, ensure that the S26 series provides a seamless user experience, whether you’re working, streaming, or gaming.

Ample RAM and Storage Configurations

The Galaxy S26 series offers a range of memory and storage options to meet the needs of different users. All models come with a base configuration of 12 GB of RAM, making sure smooth multitasking and app performance. For users who require more, the Galaxy S26 Ultra provides up to 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB storage option, making it an excellent choice for professionals and content creators who need ample space for files, photos, and videos. These configurations ensure that the S26 series can handle both everyday tasks and more demanding workloads with ease.

Enhanced Camera Capabilities

The Galaxy S26 series is designed to elevate mobile photography with its advanced camera systems. All models feature a 12 MP front-facing camera, perfect for capturing high-quality selfies and engaging in crystal-clear video calls. On the rear, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus share identical camera setups, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces subtle yet impactful enhancements. The Ultra model benefits from AI-driven software improvements, which optimize image quality in various lighting conditions, making sure that photos are detailed, vibrant, and true to life. Whether you’re capturing landscapes, portraits, or night shots, the S26 series delivers impressive results.

Battery Life and Charging Innovations

Battery performance is a key consideration for modern smartphones, and the Galaxy S26 series excels in this area. Each model is equipped with a battery designed to last through a full day of use, supported by fast charging capabilities:

Galaxy S26 Ultra: A 5,000 mAh battery with 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging , making sure rapid power replenishment for heavy users.

A 5,000 mAh battery with and , making sure rapid power replenishment for heavy users. Galaxy S26 Plus: A slightly smaller battery with 45W wired charging and 25W wireless charging , offering a balance between performance and convenience.

A slightly smaller battery with and , offering a balance between performance and convenience. Galaxy S26: A compact battery with 25W wired and wireless charging, ideal for users who prioritize portability.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra stands out with its robust battery and ultra-fast charging, making it an excellent choice for power users who need their device to keep up with demanding tasks.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy S26 series is priced to reflect its premium features and innovative technology:

Galaxy S26: $800

$800 Galaxy S26 Plus: $1,000

$1,000 Galaxy S26 Ultra: $1,300

The official launch is set for February 25th, 2026, with pre-orders expected to open shortly after the Unpacked event. Early adopters will have the opportunity to secure their device ahead of the general release, making sure they can experience the latest in smartphone innovation as soon as possible.

A Comprehensive Flagship Experience

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series represents a bold step forward in smartphone design and functionality. From its refined aesthetics and immersive displays to its powerful processors and advanced camera systems, this lineup is crafted to meet the needs of a diverse audience. Whether you’re a casual user, a photography enthusiast, or a power user, the Galaxy S26 series offers a device that aligns with your lifestyle. With its release just days away, Samsung is set to solidify its position as a leader in the smartphone industry, delivering a flagship experience that combines innovation, performance, and style.

Source & Image Credit: Sakitech



