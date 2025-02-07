Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Two Weeks Later

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra builds on its predecessor’s foundation with notable improvements in performance, battery efficiency, and camera capabilities. While it delivers a refined and polished experience, it does not introduce new innovations, which raises questions about its ability to stand out in a competitive flagship market. After two weeks of use, The Tech Chap gives us a closer look at its strengths and areas where it falls short.

Performance: Faster, Cooler, and More Efficient

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, offering a substantial 30-40% performance boost compared to its predecessor. This improvement ensures seamless multitasking, smooth gaming, and efficient handling of demanding applications. The device performs consistently under pressure, thanks to a 40% larger vapor chamber cooling system, which keeps temperatures 1-2°C lower during intensive tasks. This cooling system not only enhances performance but also prevents overheating, making sure a reliable user experience.

Efficiency gains in the chipset translate to better battery life. Despite retaining the same 5,000mAh battery capacity, the S25 Ultra lasts 5-10% longer in real-world usage scenarios. This improvement is particularly noticeable during heavy usage, such as streaming or gaming. However, the charging speeds remain unchanged, with both wired and wireless charging options offering the same rates as the previous model. While the battery life is commendable, the lack of faster charging technology feels like a missed opportunity for a flagship device.

Camera: Small Steps Forward

The camera system on the Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces a 50MP ultra-wide lens and enhanced image processing capabilities. These upgrades result in more natural color reproduction, improved low-light performance, and smoother zoom transitions. For content creators, features like video recording in log mode provide greater flexibility in post-production, while AI-driven tools such as “best face mode” and low-light optimization simplify capturing high-quality images in various conditions.

Despite these enhancements, the camera upgrades feel incremental. The absence of larger sensors and advanced motion handling, which are available in competing devices, limits its appeal to photography enthusiasts. While the S25 Ultra delivers excellent results for most users, it does not represent a significant leap forward in mobile photography. Competitors like the OnePlus 13 continue to push the boundaries with larger sensors and more advanced imaging capabilities, leaving the S25 Ultra trailing slightly in this area.

Display: Vibrant and Polished

The 6.9-inch display remains one of the standout features of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It offers vibrant colors, sharp resolution, and thinner bezels, creating an immersive viewing experience. An anti-reflective coating enhances outdoor visibility, making it easier to use the device in bright sunlight. Additionally, the titanium build adds a layer of durability, making sure the phone feels premium in hand. Samsung has also fine-tuned the display’s color accuracy, delivering a polished and visually appealing experience.

However, the display lacks certain advanced features that some competitors now include. For instance, higher Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) ratings for improved eye comfort are missing. This omission could be a concern for users who are sensitive to prolonged screen exposure. While the display is undoubtedly impressive, the absence of these advanced eye comfort features may detract from its appeal for some users.

Design: Sleeker and More Comfortable

Samsung has made subtle yet impactful refinements to the S25 Ultra’s design. The device is 15 grams lighter than its predecessor, making it more comfortable to hold and use for extended periods. Rounded corners and flatter edges further enhance ergonomics, making sure a better grip. The titanium silver and jet black color options exude sophistication, appealing to users who value aesthetics.

However, the design is not without its flaws. The slightly chunky bezels around the camera rings detract from the otherwise sleek and modern appearance. While the overall design improvements are welcome, they do not represent a significant departure from previous models, leaving some users wishing for a more daring redesign.

Software and AI: A Feature-Rich Ecosystem

The Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on One UI 7, built atop Android 15, offering a seamless and feature-packed software experience. Samsung’s commitment to seven years of OS updates ensures long-term support, making the device a reliable choice for users who prioritize longevity. The software ecosystem is enriched with AI-driven features such as the AI audio eraser and “best face mode,” which simplify everyday tasks and enhance usability.

For professionals, the S25 Ultra offers productivity tools like S Pen support, DeX mode, and Galaxy Labs, making it a versatile device for work and creativity. These features, combined with Samsung’s robust software ecosystem, position the S25 Ultra as a strong contender for users seeking a device that balances performance and productivity.

Where the Galaxy S25 Ultra Falls Short

Despite its many strengths, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has notable limitations. Key hardware upgrades, such as faster charging speeds, increased RAM, or expanded storage options, are absent. The lack of IP69 water resistance is another drawback, especially for users who prioritize maximum durability in their devices.

Camera improvements, while welcome, feel evolutionary rather than innovative. Competing devices like the OnePlus 13 offer larger sensors and more advanced imaging capabilities, which may appeal to photography enthusiasts. Additionally, the absence of advanced eye comfort features, such as higher PWM ratings, could be a concern for users who spend long hours on their devices.

Final Thoughts: A Polished Yet Incremental Flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra excels in areas like performance, display quality, and software longevity, making it a reliable choice for users seeking a refined flagship experience. Its promise of seven years of updates ensures long-term usability, which is a significant advantage in today’s fast-paced tech landscape. However, the lack of new innovations and certain missing features may leave some users exploring alternatives.

For those who value a balance of performance, productivity, and longevity, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a strong contender. However, its incremental nature and the absence of innovative features may not satisfy users looking for the latest and greatest in smartphone technology.

