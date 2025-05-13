Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: First Take

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the latest addition to Samsung’s flagship lineup, positioned between the S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra. With its ultra-thin profile, lightweight construction, and premium features, it caters to users who value portability and sleek design. However, this focus on aesthetics and portability introduces certain compromises, particularly in battery capacity and camera versatility, which may influence its appeal to different user groups. In the video below, Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new Galaxy S25 Edge and its range of features.

Design and Build: Thin, Light, and Durable

Measuring just 5.8 mm in thickness and weighing 163 grams, the Galaxy S25 Edge is among the thinnest and lightest smartphones in its class. Its flat-sided design, reinforced with durable titanium rails, offers a premium feel while making sure structural integrity. The “floating island” camera module seamlessly integrates into the phone’s silhouette, contributing to its modern and minimalist aesthetic.

The device is available in three elegant color options: black, silver, and bluish silver. Both the front and back are protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, which enhances scratch resistance and durability. However, the absence of an anti-reflective coating on the display may reduce visibility under bright sunlight, which could be a drawback for outdoor use.

Display and Performance: High-End Visuals and Power

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch 1440p AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and smooth scrolling. This display matches the quality of the S25 Plus, making sure a premium visual experience for activities such as video streaming, gaming, and general browsing.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and supported by 12 GB of RAM, the S25 Edge provides seamless multitasking and smooth performance for demanding applications. Users can choose between 256 GB and 512 GB of internal storage, offering flexibility for those with varying storage needs. This combination of hardware ensures that the device remains competitive in terms of performance, even when compared to higher-tier models.

Camera: Streamlined but Capable

The S25 Edge incorporates a 200 MP primary camera, borrowed from the S25 Ultra, which delivers exceptional detail and clarity. Advanced software processing further enhances image quality, particularly in challenging lighting conditions. However, the camera system is simplified compared to the Ultra, featuring only a 12 MP ultrawide lens as the secondary camera. This streamlined setup limits versatility, particularly for users who rely on telephoto or macro photography.

While the camera system is capable of producing high-quality images, it reflects the phone’s mid-tier positioning. Photography enthusiasts who require a more comprehensive camera setup may find the S25 Edge less appealing compared to its higher-end counterparts.

Battery and Charging: A Trade-off for Portability

The ultra-thin design of the Galaxy S25 Edge necessitated a smaller 3,900 mAh battery, which is a significant reduction compared to the 4,900 mAh battery found in the S25 Plus. This smaller capacity may not meet the needs of heavy users or those who require extended battery life for intensive tasks.

Charging options include 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. While these speeds are adequate for most users, they fall short of the faster charging technologies offered by some competitors. This trade-off highlights the balance Samsung aimed to achieve between portability and functionality.

Who Is It For? Understanding the Trade-offs

The Galaxy S25 Edge is designed for a specific audience that prioritizes portability, aesthetics, and premium features over raw performance or extended usage. However, the design choices result in certain compromises that potential buyers should consider:

The reduced battery capacity may not satisfy users with high power demands.

The simplified camera system lacks the versatility of higher-end models, limiting its appeal to photography enthusiasts.

The compact design impacts cooling efficiency, which could affect performance during prolonged use.

Despite these trade-offs, the S25 Edge offers a middle ground for users who want some Ultra-level features, such as the 200 MP camera and high-resolution display, without the bulk and weight of larger models. It is particularly well-suited for individuals who value portability and design above all else.

Additional Features and Pricing

The Galaxy S25 Edge retains practical features that are becoming increasingly rare in modern smartphones, such as a physical SIM card tray. Its Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 construction ensures durability, though the lack of an anti-reflective coating on the display may affect usability in outdoor environments.

Priced at $1,099, the S25 Edge is positioned between the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra, offering a balanced option for users who seek a premium experience without the added bulk or cost of the Ultra model. This pricing strategy makes it an attractive choice for those looking for a flagship device that emphasizes portability and design.

Balancing Portability and Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a thoughtfully crafted smartphone that caters to a niche audience. Its ultra-thin, lightweight build and premium features make it an appealing choice for users who prioritize portability and aesthetics. However, the trade-offs in battery capacity, camera versatility, and cooling efficiency may limit its appeal to those seeking a more robust or feature-packed device. Positioned as a mid-tier flagship, the S25 Edge strikes a delicate balance between performance, design, and practicality, making it a compelling option for users who value style and portability over all else.

