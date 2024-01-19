Samsung Galaxy S24 Get New Artistic Accessories

Samsung recently announced its new Galaxy S24 range of smartphones and now it is launching a range of artistic accessories for its new flagship Android devices. Samsung has teamed up with three European artists to create a range of new accessories.

The new accessories were created in partnership with artists Ricardo Cavolo (Spain), Steven Wilson (U.K.) and Yeye Weller (Germany), each of these artists are well known for producing culturally inspired artwork.

The accessories lineup for the Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra comprises three types of cases — and the Galaxy Z Flip5 will also get three new Flipsuit cards designed by the three artists. Since these accessories are equipped with near field communication (NFC) technology, they automatically display animations on screen when attached. Customers who purchase one of the accessories will also receive a matching Galaxy Watch6 face as a special gift, which will be available for free download through a guide included in the packaging. The collection is exclusively available for purchase from January 17 at Samsung.com, starting with 16 countries and extending to more than 20 markets by January 26.1 Supported countries include Korea, the U.S., China, the U.K., Germany, France, Australia and Brazil.

“We’re excited to be working with leading European artists to deliver accessories that will better allow consumers to express their own unique voices,” said Evelyn Kim, EVP of the Global Brand Center at Samsung Electronics. “This collaboration serves as an expansion to the already rich, differentiated set of accessories offerings available on Samsung.com.”

You can find out more information about this range of artistic accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S24, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals