Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus key specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung has recently unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, which mark significant advancements in the Galaxy series. These devices, tailored for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike, offer a blend of sophisticated design, cutting-edge technology, and enhanced features including a new range of AI features, you can see the key specifications on the two devices below.

Galaxy S24: Compact Powerhouse

  • Display: The Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, offering vibrant colors and sharp details. The Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate ensures a fluid visual experience. The screen, measured diagonally, is 6.2 inches in full rectangle but slightly less when accounting for rounded corners.
  • Dimensions & Weight: It’s a lightweight and compact device, weighing between 167-168g depending on the model, with dimensions of 70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm.
  • Camera: The camera setup includes a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, a 50MP Wide Camera with OIS, and a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom, complemented by a 12MP front camera.
  • Memory & Storage: Options range from 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage to a higher 512GB storage model.
  • Battery: A 4,000 mAh battery powers the device, optimized for extended use.
  • Charging: The device supports up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with a 25W Adapter, along with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.

Galaxy S24+: A Larger, More Advanced Sibling

  • Display: The Galaxy S24+ boasts a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. Like its sibling, it features a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision booster technology.
  • Dimensions & Weight: It’s slightly larger and heavier, weighing 196-197g with dimensions of 75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7mm.
  • Camera: The camera setup is similar to the S24, offering a versatile photography experience.
  • Memory & Storage: The S24+ offers more RAM, starting from 12GB, and storage options up to 512GB.
  • Battery: A larger 4,900 mAh battery ensures longer usage times.
  • Charging: Enhanced charging capabilities allow up to 65% charge in about 30 minutes using a 45W Adapter.

Shared Features

  • Processor: Both handsets use the Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3
  • OS: Both models run on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, providing a smooth and intuitive user interface.
  • Network and Connectivity: They support 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth® v 5.3, ensuring high-speed connectivity and seamless device interaction.
  • Water Resistance: Both devices are IP68-rated, offering durability and resistance to water and dust.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ are designed to cater to varying user needs, from the compact and efficient S24 to the more robust and feature-rich S24+. These smartphones are set to be a hit in the market, appealing to users looking for a blend of performance, style, and cutting-edge technology. The choice between the two models will largely depend on personal preferences regarding size, battery life, and memory requirements.

