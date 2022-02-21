Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra battery test (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 range launched recently, there are three handsets in the range, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Now we have a battery test video from PBK reviews of the Samsung Galaxy S22 vs the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 comes with a 3700 mAh battery, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 5,000 mAh battery.

Both handsets are running the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Galaxy S22 features 25W charging and the Galaxy S22 comes with 45W charging.

The handsets are tested side by side under the same conditions running the same tests, lets’s see how they perform and how much difference there is between the two devices.

As we can see from the video the Galaxy S22 lasted for a total of 6 hours and 15 minutes, the Galaxy S22 Ultra lastest for a total of 7 hours and 2 minutes. This is as expected considering the larger capacity battery on the Galaxy S22 Ultra handset.

Samsung’s new flagship smartphones come with some impressive specifications, the handsets in this test are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Samsung also offers the handsets with their Exynos 2200 mobile processor in some countries.

Source & Image Credit PBKreviews

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals