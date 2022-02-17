Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drop test (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Android smartphones launched recently, the top model is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and now we get to see how the handset performs when dropped.

The video below from PBK reviews shows the new Galaxy S22 Ultra in a range of drop tests, the handset is dropped at normal heights that you may drop the device at. Let’s find out how the handset performs and see if it survives the test.

As we can see from the video there was damage to the rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the first drop test, plus some cracks on the bottom of the back glass.

In the second drop test, there is damage to the bottom of the frame, but not to the glass, in the third test when the handset is dropped on the side the screen breaks on the side where it hit the concrete. The display on the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus.

As we can see from the video, it might be an idea to use a protective case with the new Galaxy S22 Ultra, because of you drop it on concrete to another hard surface, the display and camera glass can be damaged.

Source & Image Credit: PBKreviews

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals