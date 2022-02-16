Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 45W charging tested (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 range of flagship Android devices was launched recently, the top model in the range is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This handset comes with 45W charging and now we have a video from Sammobile, testing out the new faster charging on the device.

In the video below the new Galaxy, S22 Ultra is charged using a 45W charge side by side by last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra which charges at 25W. There is also another galaxy S22 Ultra being charged using a 25W charger.

As we can see from the video, the new 45W charger does charge the new handset faster than the 25W charger, but there is really not much difference between the three handsets. You would expect the 45W charge to be much faster than the 25W charger.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or a Samsung Exynos 2200, it also has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. It also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The handset features a 108-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a two 10 megapixel telephoto cameras. On the front of the handset, there is a 40-megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source & Image Credit: Sammobile

