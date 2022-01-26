Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera setup leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the other Galaxy S22 handsets are coming next month, Samsung is holding a press event on the 9th of February.

Now we get to have a look at the camera setup on the top model, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in a new photo that was posted on Twitter by Ishan Agarwal.

4K look at the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera bump! Do you like the camera bump design? It’s growing on me for sure. I think some would still prefer the S21 Ultra’s leaf-shaped design.#GalaxyS22Ultra #GalaxyUnpacked #SamsungUnpacked #Samsunghttps://t.co/9CSm9W6Z1E — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 26, 2022

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to come with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display which will have a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels.

The device will be powered by either the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Samsung Exynos 2200 processor depending on the region and it will come with a range of RAM and storage options.

The handset will have a range of high-end cameras which will include a front-facing 40-megapixel camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device there will be a 108 megapixel Super Clear Lens main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, there will also be two 10 megapixel telephoto cameras. It will also come with a 5000 mAh battery and an IP68 rating.

Source & Image Credit: Ishan Agarwal

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals