Samsung Galaxy S22 prices in Europe revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones will be launched at a Samsung Unpacked event next month, there will be three models in the lineup.

The three models in the range are the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra and now we have some details on the pricing.

The Galaxy S22 will start at €849 in Europe, the Galaxy S22+ at €1,049, and the top model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will start at €1,349.

The pricing details were published onTwitter by Roland Quandt, you can see the full pricing information for the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range in the tweet below.

Whoever said S22 series was to be cheaper, didn’t think of Covid, parts shortages and inflation. Actual official EURO prices:

S22 8/128GB = 849

S22 8/256GB = 899

S22+ 8/128GB = 1049

S22+ 8/256GB = 1099

S22 Ultra 8/128GB = 1249

S22 Ultra 12/256GB = 1349

S22 Ultra 12/512GB = 1449 pic.twitter.com/QRnfrhkzTz — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 22, 2022

The new Galaxy S22 range of smartphones will have a different processor in different countries, the handsets will come with either the new Samsung Exynos 2200 or the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor.

The handsets will also come with more RAM than the previous model and also updated cameras, we are looking forward to finding out the fill specification on the handsets.

Source Roland Quandt

