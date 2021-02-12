Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in the works

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Fan Edition was a popular handset for the company and now we have some details on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

According to a recent report, the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone will come with the model number SM-G990B.

The handset will be a more affordable version of the Galaxy S21 and it is rumored to be a 5G smartphone and come with two storage options 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition is rumored to launch some time in the second half of 2020, exactly when is not known as yet.

As soon as we get some more information on this more affordable version of the Galaxy S21, including some photos of the handset and also some specifications on the device.



