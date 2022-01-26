Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets reviewed (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launched earlier this month, we have already seen some videos of the device and now we have another.

Now we have a review video from Tech Spurt which gives us a good look at the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and its range of features, let’s find out more details about the device.

As a reminder, the device comes with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset features a Snapdragon 888 mobile or an Exynos 2100 processor and it also comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device features a range of cameras which include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera which is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there are three cameras which include a 12megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 8-megapixel telephoto cameras. It also comes with a 4500 mAh battery that supports 15W wireless charging and 25W wired charging, the handset retails for £699 in the UK and for $699 in the USA.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals