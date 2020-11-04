Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus get NFC certification

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus handsets have recently received NFC (Near Filed Communication) certification.

The Galaxy S21 is listed with the model number SM-G991U and the Galaxy S21 Plus is listed with the model number SM-G996U.

Samsung are expected to release their new Galaxy S20 range of smartphones earlier than normal next year, the handsets could actually launch as early as January 2021.

Samsung normally launch their new flagship smartphone around February or March, so January would be quite early for next years devices.

The handsets are expected to get a number of upgrades over the current Galaxy S20 range, we are expecting at least three new models, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S221 Ultra.

Source Myfixguide

