Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets unboxed by Samsung (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones launched earlier this month and now Samsung has released some more videos of the handsets.

The latest videos are unboxing videos of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a Snapdragon 865 and up to 16GB of RAM, it also comes with a massive 108 megapixel camera, a 48 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel camera and a ToF camera, it comes with Android 10 and a 6.9 inch display with a QHD+ resolution and more.

Source Samsung / YouTube

