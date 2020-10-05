Samsung Galaxy S20 FE pre-orders start tomorrow in South Korea

Samsung has announced that it will start taking pre-orders of its Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone in South Korea from tomorrow.,

The handset will go on sale in South Korea from the 16th of October and it will come in five colors and retail for 89,900 won.

Customers who pre-order’ Galaxy S20 FE’ Fitness band ‘Galaxy Fit2′ scheduled to be released in Korea on October 8, 2 types of custom skin UV sterilization wireless charger, 2 types of custom skin Game controller You can choose one of three options, including a 3-month subscription to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Custom skins are Samsung Electronics’ unique service that allows you to decorate your smartphone with a variety of colors, patterns, and designs.

