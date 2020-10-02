Samsung Galaxy S20 FE lands on Vodafone

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now available on Vodafone in the UK, the carrier is offering both the 4G and 5G versions of the handset.

Anyone who buys either version of the Galaxy S20 FE before the 28th of October will receive a Gamepass Ultimate pass and MOGA XP5-X+ Game Controller or a Samsung Galaxy Fit2.

Prices for the handset start at £51 a month with £19 up front on a 24GB plan, you can see some of the other plans below.

Vodafone Unlimited Max: For £67 per month (£29 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and £63 per month (£19 upfront cost) for theSamsung Galaxy S20 FE – gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for watching live TV and sport in ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time. The plan also provides access to 5G in more places across Europe than any other operator – perfect for when the time is right to travel again.

Vodafone Unlimited: For £62 per month (£29 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and £58 per month (£19 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps, making it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite: For £58 per month (£29 upfront cost) for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and £54 per month (£19 upfront cost) for theSamsung Galaxy S20 FE – offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps. This service is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more details about the new Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S20 FE 5G over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

