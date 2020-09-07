Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition specifications revealed

It looks like we have some more information on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition smartphone, more of the handsets specifications have been revealed.

The device will come with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 407 pixels per inch.

The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 in the US and there will also be an Exynos 990 version. The device will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

It will also come with a range of cameras, on the back there will be a 12 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel wide angle camera and an 8 megapixel camera. It will also come with a 4500 mAh battery and an IP68 rating.

The handset will be available in a range of colors which will include White, Orange, Red, Green, Lilac and Blue, it is expected to launch this month or next month.

Source Android Community

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals