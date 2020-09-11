Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition spotted on TENAA

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is rumored to launch soon, possibly this month or next month and now the handset has been spotted on TENAA.

Earlier this week we heard some more specifications for the handset and now some more have been confirmed by the TENAA listing.

The listing has confirmed that the handset will feature a 6.5 inch display, we heard previously that it would have a a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 407 pixels per inch.

It has also confirmed that the handset will come with a 4500 mAh battery and a fast charger, it will also feature a Snapdragon 865 in the US and there will also be an Exynos 990 version. The device will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

Other rumored specifications include on the back there will be a 12 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel wide angle camera and an 8 megapixel camera, the front camera is expedte to be a 10 megapixel one.

Source Myfixguide

