Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets One UI 2.1 update

Samsung has released its One UI 2.1 update for another device, this time it is the Galaxy Note 9, the update brings a range of new features to the handset.

The update comes with the firmware version N960FXXU5ETF5 and it also includes Google’s Android security patch for June 2020.

The One UI 2.1 update apparently does not come with all of the features from the Galaxy S20 range, although it does include the Music Share features and also the Quick Share features.

There are also changes to the camera app and more, so far the update has been released in Germany it is expected to be released in more countries soon.

You can check to see if the One UI 2.1 update is available for your galaxy Note 9 by going to Settings > Software update on your device.

Source Sammobile

