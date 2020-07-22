Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra renders leaked

It looks like some new renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have been leaked along with some more specifications on the handset.

The device will come with a 6.9 inch OLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and it will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio.

The new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 990 mobile processor and it will also come with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The handset will feature a microSD card slot for extra storage and it will have a 108 megapixel camera as the main rear camera. There will also be two other 12 megapixel cameras on the back of the handset and it will come with a 10 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will come with a 4500 mAh battery and quick charge, it will be available in a choice of two colors, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black.

Samsung are holding a press conference next month on the 5th of August where their new Galaxy Note 20 range will be made official.

Source & Image Credit: Winfuture

