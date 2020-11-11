Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra get One UI 3.0 beta

Samsung has released a new One UI 3.0 beta for their Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra smartphones.

The new One UI 3.0 Beta comes with the firmware version N98xxXXU1ZTK7 and it brings a range of new feature to the Note 20 handsets.

Samsung recently released a new beta for their Galaxy S20 range of devices and now the Note 20 is getting the same beta.

We also heard earlier that Samsung is planning on expanding its One UI 3.0 beta program to other devices..

As yet we do not have a final release date for Android 11 and One UI 3.0 on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 range of devices, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

