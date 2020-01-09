Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to cost INR 35,990 in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite were made official recently, the handsets are expected to launch in India soon and now we have some details on the pricing for one of the devices.

According to a recent report the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will cost INR 35,900 when it launches in India, this is for the 6GB of RAM version of the handset. The 8GB model of the device will apparently retail for INR 39,900.

You can see a list of the handsets specifications and also the Galaxy S10 Lite below.

Galaxy S10 Lite Galaxy Note10 Lite Display 6.7-inch Full HD+Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display,2400×1080 (394ppi)HDR10+ Certified 6.7-inch Full HD+Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display,2400×1080 (394ppi) Camera Rear: Triple Camera– Macro: 5MP F2.4– Wide-angle: 48MP Super Steady OIS AF F2.0– Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2 Front: 32MP F2.2 Rear: Triple Camera– Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2– Wide-angle: 12MP 2PD AF F1.7 OIS– Telephoto: 12MP F2.4 OIS Front: 32MP F2.2 Body 72.8 x 159.4 x 8.1mm, 186g 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.6mm, 198g AP 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage SIM Card Dual SIM (Hybrid): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Dual SIM (Hybrid): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Battery 4500mAh (typical) 4,500mAh(typical) OS Android 10.0 Network LTE 2×2 MIMO, Up to 3CA, LTE Cat.11 2×2 MIMO, Up to 3CA, LTE Cat.11

