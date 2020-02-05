Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite land in Europe

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite are now available in Europe, the handsets have both gone on sale in Spain, Germany and Italy and the Note 10 Lite has also gone on sale in France and the UK.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is available for 659 Euros and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite 609 Euros, the handsets are designed to be more affordable versions of the Note 10 and S10.

Here are a list of the handsets specifications.

Galaxy S10 Lite Galaxy Note10 Lite Display 6.7-inch Full HD+Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display,2400×1080 (394ppi)HDR10+ Certified 6.7-inch Full HD+Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display,2400×1080 (394ppi) Camera Rear: Triple Camera– Macro: 5MP F2.4– Wide-angle: 48MP Super Steady OIS AF F2.0– Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2 Front: 32MP F2.2 Rear: Triple Camera– Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2– Wide-angle: 12MP 2PD AF F1.7 OIS– Telephoto: 12MP F2.4 OIS Front: 32MP F2.2 Body 72.8 x 159.4 x 8.1mm, 186g 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.6mm, 198g AP 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage SIM Card Dual SIM (Hybrid): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Dual SIM (Hybrid): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Battery 4500mAh (typical) 4,500mAh(typical) OS Android 10.0 Network LTE 2×2 MIMO, Up to 3CA, LTE Cat.11 2×2 MIMO, Up to 3CA, LTE Cat.11

Source Galaxy Club, GSM Arena

