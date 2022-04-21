Samsung Galaxy M33 5G lands in Indonesia

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone was made official earlier this month and now the handset is also launching in Indonesia.

The device will retail for Rp.3,999,000 for the 6GB model and the 8GB model will retail for Rp. 4,199,000, it is available with discounts until the 24th of April.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.6-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. The device features a Samsung Exynos 1280 mobile processor and the handset comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, both models have 128GB of storage.

Other specifications on the handset include a microSD card slot and a 5,000 mAh battery and it features a range of cameras.

On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back, there is a total of four cameras which include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset comes with Android 12 and it features Samsung’s One UI 4.1, the device will be available in a choice of two colors, Ocean Blue and Ocean Green.

Source GSM Arena

