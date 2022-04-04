Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India

Samsung is launching a new smartphone in India, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, the handset comes with a 6.6-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, and the display features Gorilla Glass 5.

The new Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by a Samsung Exynos 1280 mobile processor and the handset comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, both models have 128GB of storage.

If you need some additional storage the device comes with a microSD card slot for expansion. The handset comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Other specifications on the handset include a range of cameras with a single camera on the front of the device and four cameras on the back.

The four rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 comes with Android 12 and it features Samsung’s One UI 4.1, the device will be available in a choice of two colors, Ocean Blue and Ocean Green.

The handset will retail for INR 17,999 for the 6GB of RAM model and INR 19,499 for the 8GB of RAM model, it will go on sale on the 8th of April.

Source GSM Arena

