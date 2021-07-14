Samsung Galaxy M32 5G gets benchmarked

The Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone launched recently and now it looks like there is a 5G version of the handset on the way.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has slightly different specifications, the device is listed with a MediTek Dimensity 720 processor. The 4G model is powered by a Helio G80 processor, the rest of the specifications should be similar.

This new model is listed with a 6GB of RAM and it is expected to come with a choice of different storage options, the 4G model comes with 128GB of storage.

The rest of the specifications are expected to be the same and should include a 6.4 inch Infinity U display that features a FHD+ resolution and a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The cameras on the 5G model should be similar and include a 20 megapixel camera on the front for taking Selfies, on the back there is 64 megapixel wide camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the new Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone will launch, as soon as we get some more details about the device and a launch date, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals