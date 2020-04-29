Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone launched in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy M31 was announced back in February and now Samsung is launching the handset in the UK.

The Galaxy M31 will be sold exclusively through Amazon in the UK and the handset will retail for £245, it will come in a choice of three colors, Blue, Red and Black.

The device comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution and it is powered by an Exynos 9611 mobile processor.

There is 6GB or RAM and a choice of two storage options 64GB or 128GB and it comes with a microSD card slot which will take up to a 512GB card.

On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the devcie there are four cameras, a 64 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel camera and two 5 megapixel cameras, the handset comes with a 6000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging.

You can find our more information about the new Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

