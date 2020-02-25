Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone gets official

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone, the handset is now official and it has launched in India.

The device is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor and it come with 6GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage and a microSD card slot for expansion.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution and it has a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a four camera setups. The four rear cameras include a 64 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 5 megapixel depth sensor.

The device comes with Android 10 and it features a 6000 mAh battery, pricing for the handset starts at Rs 14,999 about $210 for the 64GB model and Rs 15,999 about $223 for the 128GB model. The handset will be available in Space Back and Ocean Blue.

