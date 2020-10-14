Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime smartphone gets official

Samsung has made their new Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime official, we have been hearing rumors about the handset for a while and it has now been unveiled.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor.

The device comes with a 6GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage and it features a 32 megapixel Selfie camera.

On the back of the device there is quad camera setup with a 64 megapixel main camera and it comes with a 6000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The Galaxy M31 Prime comes with Android 10 and One UI 2.1, it will retail for INR 16,499 in India which is about $225 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

