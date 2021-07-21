Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition gets official

We previously heard a number of rumors about the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition smartphone and the device is now official.
The handset comes with a 48 megapixel camera and a 6000 mAh battery and more, it also comes with a 6.4” Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-U Display.
“Galaxy M21 received an overwhelming response from our young millennial and Gen Z consumers for its monster features. The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will continue the legacy of combining powerful specs and consumer-centric innovations. It comes with the monster 6000mAh battery, True 48MP camera and stunning sAMOLED FHD+ display, packaged in an all new design. Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is all set to deliver a powerful experience to our consumers,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.
Here are a list of the key specifications:
|Galaxy M21 2021 Edition
|SPECIFICATIONS
|Display
|6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U Display
60Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Exynos 9611
|Battery
|6000mAh battery
(with 15W inbox charger)
|Camera
|48+8 MP (ultra-wide) 5MP (depth);
20MP (Front)
|Colour
|Artic Blue and Charcoal Black
|Memory
|4GB+64GB; 6GB+128GB
You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition smartphone over at Samsung at the link below. The handset will retail for INR 12,499 which is about $167 at the current exchange rate.
Source Samsung
