Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition gets official

We previously heard a number of rumors about the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition smartphone and the device is now official.

The handset comes with a 48 megapixel camera and a 6000 mAh battery and more, it also comes with a 6.4” Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-U Display.

“Galaxy M21 received an overwhelming response from our young millennial and Gen Z consumers for its monster features. The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will continue the legacy of combining powerful specs and consumer-centric innovations. It comes with the monster 6000mAh battery, True 48MP camera and stunning sAMOLED FHD+ display, packaged in an all new design. Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is all set to deliver a powerful experience to our consumers,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Here are a list of the key specifications:

Galaxy M21 2021 Edition SPECIFICATIONS Display 6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U Display 60Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 9611 Battery 6000mAh battery (with 15W inbox charger) Camera 48+8 MP (ultra-wide) 5MP (depth);

20MP (Front) Colour Artic Blue and Charcoal Black Memory 4GB+64GB; 6GB+128GB

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition smartphone over at Samsung at the link below. The handset will retail for INR 12,499 which is about $167 at the current exchange rate.

Source Samsung

