Samsung Galaxy M11 gets One UI 3.1 and Android 11

Samsung has released a new software update for their Galaxy M11 smartphone, the update comes in the form of One UI 3.1 and android 11.

The update brings a range of new features to the Galaxy M11 smartphone, you can see some more information on this below.

One UI Core 3.1 is designed to help you focus on what matters. Our visual redesign has improved the places you visit the most, like the Home screen and quick panel, to reduce distractions, highlight important information, and make your experience more consistent. Performance improvements will help apps run quicker while using less battery power. And One UI Core 3.1 puts control in your hands with new privacy controls, one-time permissions, and enhanced Digital Wellbeing.

You can find out more details about the One UI 3.1 update and Android 11 for the Galaxy M11 over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

