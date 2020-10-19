Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 has launched in India, the device is available for RS 3,999 which is about $54 at the current exchange rate.

The device comes with a 1-inch AMOLED color display and a battery that lasts for up to 21 days or 14 days with the continuous heart monitor feature enabled.

It is also waterproof to 5ATM and it comes with a wide range of fitness features and it features Bluetooth 5.1

The new Galaxy Fit 2 is being sold though Amazon India and it comes in a choice of different colors, including black and red.

Source Amazon, Sammobile

