Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 available to pre-order in the UK

The new Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 was made official recently and now the device is available to pre-order in the UK.

Samsung’s new fitness tracker is available to pre-order for £49 and it will start to ship out this Thursday the 1st of October.

As a reminder the device comes with a 1-inch AMOLED color display and a battery that lasts for up to 21 days or 14 days with the continuous heart monitor feature enabled.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 comes with a range of fitness tracking features and it is waterproof up to 5 ATM, it comes in a choice of colors and you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Samsung, Sammobile

