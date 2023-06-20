Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G available from today

The new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G smartphone was made official recently, the handset was up for pre-order and now the device has gone on sale today and it is available in India through Flipkart.

As a reminder, the device comes with a Samsung Exynos 1380 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, the device also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Galaxy F54 5G smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that will feature an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, these include a single camera on the front and three on the rear. On the back of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G smartphones also feature fast charging and a 6000 mAH battery, the handset is now available to buy in India and the device retails for NR 27999 which is about $340.

Source Sammobile

